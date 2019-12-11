Funeral service for Mrs. Ossie Lee "Darling" Gibbs Brooks will be conducted 12 Noon Friday, December 13, 2019 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 307 S. Johns St., Florence, SC. Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Ossie was born on August 29, 1930 to the late James and Ezell Gibbs Robinson in Florence County. Ossie was a member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church for over 76 years and severed in several ministries.She was employed with McLeod Memorial Hospital, Wentworth Manufacturing, and Cumberland Day Care Center (The Bethune-Jones Center) for over 22 years.Survivors include her husband, Everett Brooks; a daughter, Brenda (Raymond) Gary; a granddaughter, Nicole Cade; and a great granddaughter, Shakyra Cade.The family will receive friends at 505 Anson St., Florence from 2:00 PM 6:00 PM.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.