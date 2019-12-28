Oscar Burton "Burt" Palmer, Jr., 75, of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was born in Columbia, SC, the son of the late Sara McCrorey Palmer and Oscar Burton Palmer, Sr. He was predeceased by his former wife, Nelson Thompson Palmer and grandson, Zachery McDaniel. Burt is survived by his wife, Pamela Suzanne Fraley Palmer; children, Hunter Palmer Barber (Terry Barber) of Roanoke, VA, Oscar B. "Happy" Palmer, III (Erin Palmer) of Asheboro, NC and Sara Justin Palmer (Troy Blackburn) of Chapel Hill, NC; step-children, Donald James Roberts, Jr (Jill Roberts) of Hartsville, SC and Erin Nicole McDaniel of Johnsonville, SC; and grandchildren, Taylor Barber, Campbell Blackburn, Luke Palmer, Ethan Hubbard, Austin Filyaw, Chance McDaniel, MyKenna McDaniel, Palmer Roberts and Tripp Roberts. Burt grew up in Florence, SC and Roanoke, VA. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School (Class of 1963) in Roanoke, VA and attended Virginia Military Institute (VMI, Class of 1967) in Lexington, VA. He was the Chief Medical Technologist at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, NC and worked in Medical Sales and retired from Infolab, Inc. Burt was active in the Laurinburg Jaycees, American Society for Medical Technologists (ASMT) and Alpha Mu Tau Fraternity. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Virginia Military Institute Alumni Association, Moody Hall, 304 Letcher Ave, PO Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450 or to Alpha Mu Tau Fraternity, Scott Aikey, Treasurer, 521 Macklin Dr., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
