OMELIA CAUSEY CARTER passed away peacefully, January 11, 2020. She was the widow of William J. Carter. Born in Dillon County, she was the daughter of the late Emerson Lee Causey, Sr. and Janie Norman Causey. She moved to Florence and was employed in the apparel manufacturing industry for many years. She retired as head switchboard operator for Florence General Hospital and was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Florence, SC. She is survived by sons Jennings L. (Gayle) Carter of Atlanta, Ga. and Glenn (Dolly) Carter of Florence, grandchildren Tricia (Ronald) Foster, Melanie (Brian) Waters all of Atlanta, Ga., Rebecca Carter of Asheville, N.C and Jennifer Carter of Florence, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lee Causey Jr., Wayne Causey, Norma Christmas and Margaret Stockton. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, January 14, 2020 at Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home in Florence, SC with services to follow at 11:00 AM in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 2990 Pamplico Hwy., Florence, SC. A special thank you is expressed to the staff at Heritage Home of Florence for their care and love shown during her stay. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Omelia Causey Carter
Service information
Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
