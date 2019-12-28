DARLINGTON -- Mrs. Ola Mae Dargan Harris was born in Darlington, SC a daughter of the late Brooks Dargan. Sr. and Nellie Rhodes Dargan. She died on Thursday, December 26th in a Florence hospital. She was the widow of Wilbert Harris.She was a graduate of Mayo High School Class of 1959. After moving to New York, she furthered her education at Manpower and ABI Business Schools. She was employed at MetLife Insurance Company and later with New York Telephone Company (Verizon) retiring in 1994. At an early age, she was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church; after moving back to SC she renewed her membership and served on the Pastor's Aide Society, the Pastor Support Ministry and the Senior Missionary Ministry.She was preceded in death by her siblings: Mitchell, Wallace, Brooks Jr., Robert Lee, L.T., Allen, Robert, Heneritta, Edell, Ida Mae, Nellie Mae, Willie, and Lizzie; her baby boy, "lil Steve.Survivors include: her son, Tyrus Harris of the home (Florence, SC); her daughter, Phyllis (Lemar, Jr.) Graham of Williamsburg, VA; 3 grandchildren: Chantel Taylor of Hanover, PA, Lemar III and Phillip Graham, both of Williamsburg, VA; a great grand, Dylan Henley Blake; a sister, Lucille (Rev. James) Hudley of Florence, SC; special nieces: Nellie Jackson and Sabrina Derry; a special nephew, Byron J. Hudley; other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. special Godson, Aiden Youmans; best friends, Lenora Mills, Yvonne Massay and Gladys Genera.The family is receiving friends at the residence 3 to 7 p.m. daily, 564 E. McIver Road, Florence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Florence Police searching for missing teen
-
Florence police ask for public's assistance to identify two people
-
Hartsville squad leaves Hilton Head tournament after alleged altercation with another team
-
Hunter Jeffords
-
A California woman took her date to a hockey game. He went to the restroom — and never came back.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.