DARLINGTON -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ola Mae Dargan Harris will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Samuel Fulmore, Pastor. Burial will follow in the church cemetery directed by Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home, Inc.She was born April 19, 1940 in Darlington, SC a daughter of the late Brooks Dargan. Sr. and Nellie Rhodes Dargan. She died on Thursday, December 26th in a Florence hospital. She was the widow of Wilbert Harris. She was a graduate of Mayo High School Class of 1959. After moving to New York, she furthered her education at Manpower and ABI Business Schools. She was employed at MetLife Insurance Company and later with New York Telephone Company (Verizon) retiring in 1994. At an early age, she was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church; after moving back to SC she renewed her membership and served on the Pastor's Aide Society, the Pastor Support Ministry and the Senior Missionary Ministry.She was preceded in death by her siblings: Mitchell, Wallace, Brooks Jr., Robert Lee, L.T., Allen, Robert, Heneritta, Edell, Ida Mae, Nellie Mae, Willie, and Lizzie; her baby boy, "lil Steve. Survivors include: her son, Tyrus Harris of the home (Florence, SC); her daughter, Phyllis (Lemar, Jr.) Graham of Williamsburg, VA; 3 grandchildren: Chantel Taylor of Hanover, PA, Lemar III and Phillip Graham, both of Williamsburg, VA; a great grand, Dylan Henley Blake; a sister, Lucille (Rev. James) Hudley of Florence, SC; special nieces: Nellie Jackson and Sabrina Derry; a special nephew, Byron J. Hudley; other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. special Godson, Aiden Youmans; best friends, Lenora Mills, Yvonne Massay and Gladys Genera.The family is receiving friends at the residence 3 to 7 p.m. daily, 564 E. McIver Road, Florence.
