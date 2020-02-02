DARLINGTON -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ocina Mae Ezekiel will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 400 South Main Street, Darlington, SC, 29532. Interment will follow at Faith Memorial Gardens directed by Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.She was born August 26, 1939 and peacefully entered into rest at her home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Lessie "Sony Boy" Ezekiel who preceded her in death on January 28, 2010.The family is receiving friends at the residence, 409 Hickory Street, Darlington.

