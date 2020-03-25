GEORGETOWN -- Francis O'Neal Welch, 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in a Florence hospital.A memorial service will be held later.Born in Clarendon County, he was the son of the late Albert and Ellorine Coker Welch.O'Neal was a member of Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church. Before retiring, he was the co-owner of O & W Toyota Dealership of Georgetown and owner of O'Neal Welch Auto Sales. He came out of retirement and went to work for Parrish Motor Company of Georgetown. He served as a member on the Georgetown County Water Service Board. O'Neal was a Mason and Shriner. He enjoyed Nascar racing, traveling, gardening, living on Black River, fishing and boating. He loved gospel music.He was married to the late Nancy Holshouser Welch.Surviving are two sons, Al Welch, Terry (Susan) Welch; daughter, Mischelle Strickland, daughters, Julianna (William) Gregory, Carla Tharpe; brother, Arlis (Martha) Welch; his six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Welch, two brothers, Van and J.W. Welch, two sisters, Shirley Vause, Melba Faye Jones.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
