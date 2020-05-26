A private Celebration of Life for Nyrita Jackson Myers will be conducted 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church with interment to follow in Florence National Cemetery. She died on Saturday, May 23rd in a local hospital after an illness.Nyrita was born September 2, 1948 in Florence, SC to the late James Sr. and Sylvia Williams Jackson. She was a 1966 graduate of Wilson High School and a 1971 graduate of Francis Marion University. She was formerly employed until her retirement with Francis Marion University as the Director of Housing, and she later worked with Capstone Management and Pee Dee Healthy Start.She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was also involved in several community and service organizations, such as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., National Council of Negro Woman, Minerva Center Foundation, Florence Area Literacy Council-tutor, Facilitator for Building Bridges, Chamber of Commerce Program on Cultural Diversity, and the Florence County Caregivers Advisory American Legion Auxiliary.Survivors include:, her husband Nathaniel Myers, Jr., two children, Mark (John) and Mitzi; her greatest joy, granddaughter Mia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family is receiving friends at 1404 Mays Place, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Nyrita Myers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.