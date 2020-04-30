NEW ZION -- Noah Ross Thames, infant son of Phillip and Amber Thames, went to be with Jesus, April 28, 2020.Little Noah was born on March 16, 2020.Surviving in addition to his Mom and Dad are his sisters, Emma Rylee Mouzon, Chloe Renn Mouzon and twin sister, Natalee Rae Thames; maternal grandparents, Charles and Wanda Mouzon of Scranton; paternal grandparents, Ken and Tammy Thames of Alcolu; maternal great grandmother, Mary Coker of Scranton; paternal great grandparents, Roger and Barbara Walls and Kenny and Carolyn Thames, all of Kingstree; aunts and uncles, Jodie (Alan) Mouzon, Dusty (Taylor) Mouzon, Kenneth (Laci) Thames and Christian (Evan) Thames; cousins, William, Brayleigh, Porter and Tucker; and a number of extended family, church family and friends.Private graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at High Hill Cemetery, Scranton.
To plant a tree in memory of Noah Thames as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.