FLORENCE Nina Harrelson Cooper Vause, 82, passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020 after a long illness.Graveside service will be Monday, March 23, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens.Nina was born in Horry County, the daughter of the late William H. and Eliza Jane Squires Harrelson. She was employed with the Nucor Credit Union as the Administrative Assistant for almost 42 years, before retiring. Nina was a member of Mizpah Baptist Church. She was a beloved Mother, grandmother, sister and aunt with many loving nieces and nephews.She was married to the late Calvin Vause.Surviving are two daughters, Theressa (Bobby) Garris, Tonya (Michael) Jordan; son, Kelvin (Darlene) Vause; three sisters, Elnita H. Stevens, Wilma H. Richardson, Jeanette (Vivien) Lane; seven grandchildren, Jessica Garris, Christopher Garris, Caroline Garris, Kelli (Justin) Ulmer, Kasey Vause, Devan (Lindsey) Jordan, Alyssa Jordan; four great grandchildren; Theressa and Jerry's father, Jessie Cooper. She is preceded by a son, Jerry Cooper, two brothers, Wilford and Richard Harrelson and a sister, Thelma H. Cooper.Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation, 1300 Wilson Blvd.-Suite 600, Arlington, Virginia 22209.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
To plant a tree in memory of Nina Vause as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.