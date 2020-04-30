Nicholas, 12, went to his eternal home on Sunday, the 26th of April 2020. He was born in Florence, SC, on the 2nd of March 2008, the son of Amy Eason Mohr and Dr. Richard E. Mohr III. He entered this life with a severe congenital brain malformation and was able to be an inspiration and a blessing to all those who came to know him. Nicholas was known for his infectious smile, beautiful squeal, and eyes that could light up any room. He especially enjoyed "Go Diego, Go," and the theme song that would capture his attention. Amy and Ric felt honored and blessed to be chosen to be his parents. By being the parents of a special need's child, they were able to be a witness to several miracles over the course of his life. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Eason, grandmother, Yong Sun (Sue) Eason, grandmother, Linda K. Mohr, and uncle, Timothy Eason. In addition to his parents, Nicholas is survived by his brother, Nolan Richard Mohr, and sister, Charley Grace Mohr, of the home. Additionally, he is survived by grandparent, Richard E. Mohr II, uncle, Andrew (Andrea) Eason of Florence, SC, uncle, Shane (Liza) Mohr of Oconomowoc, WI, aunt, Kamicca (Nathan) Muller of Hurlburt Field, FL. Cousins include Isaiah Eason, Court Mohr, Brooks Mohr, Georgia Mohr, Elijah Muller, Gabriella Muller, and Evelyn Muller. The family would like to express their heartfelt and sincere thank you to Ms. Misty Brogdon, Nicholas' long-time nurse and medical caretaker, for her dedicated care, devotion and love to Nicholas and his family. They would also like to thank his therapists Ms. Shannon Wyont, Joyce Blackwell, and Hailey Wightman and a sincere thank you to his family at Faith Chapel..Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. on the 1st of May 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. COVID-19 protocol will be observed, only allowing 10 people at a time to attend. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Florence County Disabilities Foundation. Thank you to the Florence community for your support and love for our son."Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God" Matthew 5:8
To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Mohr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.