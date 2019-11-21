Nicholas N. Rodgers, 70, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence after an illness.Mr. Rodgers was born in Florence County, so of the late Jesse N. and Myrtle Johnson Rodgers. He had retired from DSM, and was an avid fisherman and bird hunter.Surviving are his sister, Mary Ann Giuliani, niece, Liz Woods, and nephew, Russell Kastrzyk.Visitation will be from 1:00 til 2:00 Saturday, November 23 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home in Florence. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 Saturday at E.V. Gaskins Cemetery in Lake City.Please sign the online guest registry at www.stoudenmire-dowling.com
