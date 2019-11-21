Nicholas N. Rodgers, 70, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence after an illness.Mr. Rodgers was born in Florence County, so of the late Jesse N. and Myrtle Johnson Rodgers. He had retired from DSM, and was an avid fisherman and bird hunter.Surviving are his sister, Mary Ann Giuliani, niece, Liz Woods, and nephew, Russell Kastrzyk.Visitation will be from 1:00 til 2:00 Saturday, November 23 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home in Florence. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 Saturday at E.V. Gaskins Cemetery in Lake City.Please sign the online guest registry at www.stoudenmire-dowling.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.