TIMMONSVILLE -- Nellie Langston Kirby, 96, widow of Randall Kirby passed away on June 8, 2020.A funeral service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery, Timmonsville. You may come by on Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to visit and sign the guestbook.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Kirby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.