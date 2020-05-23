Private Graveside Services for Nathaniel Dewitt Crawford will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Monday, May 25, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens. He died on Tuesday, May 19th in a local hospital after an illness.Nathaniel was born on March 19, 1956 in Florence, SC to the late Isaiah and Daisy Bell Thomas Crawford. He was educated in the public schools of Florence County and was a 1976 graduate of West Florence High School. He was formerly employed with and retired from ESAB-Welding and GE Healthcare of Florence.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randolph Crawford.Survivors include: his wife, Janie Mae Crawford; his children: Nathaniel S. Crawford, Quesi Delonte Crawford, Rodreques Dewitt Crawford, Sherry (William) Jackson and Rasheedah Renee Harrison; nineteen grandchildren; three great-grands; two sisters, Alice C. Davis and Bonesa K. (Leroy) Crawford; three brothers: Jerome M. Crawford, Jonathan Crawford, and Kenneth L. Crawford; four aunts: Gloria Dean Rodgers, Hester Watson, Bobby Jean Green and Pearl Crawford; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
