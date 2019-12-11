LAKE CITY -- Naomi Matthews Floyd, 88, wife of the late Noah Randolph "Buck" Floyd, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at MUSC, Florence. Mrs. Floyd was born on July 2, 1931, in Florence County, daughter of the late Edward Dallas Matthews and Vashti Collins Matthews. She was a graduate of Scranton High School and was a member of New Zion Baptist Church, where she served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Youth Choir Leader. Surviving are her children, Gayle (John) Lowther of Summerville and Randy (Teresa) Floyd of Scranton; grandchildren, Rob (Tara) Borucki, Trisha (Chuck) Glose and Shelley Floyd; great grandchildren, Ben Borucki and Sam Borucki. Mrs. Floyd was preceded in death by her siblings, Harriett Attaya, Simeon Matthews, Gertrude Kilgo, Annie Faye Barfield and Lillie Hannah Matthews. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019, at New Zion Baptist Church, Scranton. Private burial will be in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Zion Baptist Church, 347 McAllister Mill Road, Scranton, SC 29591.
