Nancy Rountree Lancaster, 84, passed away on April 21, 2020 at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. Born on March 12, 1936 in Sanford, Florida, Nancy was the daughter of the late Alvin and Alice Rountree. She was a graduate of Seminole High School and Florida State University and was an avid Seminole football fan.Nancy was an elementary school teacher for many years. After raising their two children in Florence, South Carolina, Nancy and her husband, Jerry, retired to Fernandina Beach, Florida. They later moved to Daytona Beach, Florida to be closer to family.In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Jerry Lancaster. She is survived by her son, Samuel G. Lancaster of Washington, DC, her daughter Amy Prendergast and her husband, Frank Prendergast, Sr. of Orlando, Florida, her granddaughters, Allie Prendergast and Jessie Prendergast, her grandson, Frank Prendergast, Jr., her brother Richard Rountree and his wife Kathy Rountree of Lake City, Florida, and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.A memorial service celebrating Nancy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 38 South Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, Florida 32176, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 801 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034, or a charity of choice.
