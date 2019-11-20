Nan Thompson Inabinet, 80, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. Ms. Inabinet was born the daughter of the late Virginia Ruth Hutto Thompson and Benjamin Thompson. She was a retired bookkeeper and worked with Petro Truck Stop. She was an excellent seamstress and loved playing cards with her friends at the Senior Citizens Association/Leatherman Senior Center. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bosie Benjamin "B.B." Inabinet, Jr. and grandson-in-law, Chuck Horton. Ms. Inabinet is survived by her sons, Bucky Inabinet (Tammy) of Charleston, SC and Danny Inabinet (Sherry) of Florence, SC; daughter, Sonja Baker (Chuck) of Florence, SC; grandchildren, E. J. Edgerton (Jonellen), Hunter Baker (Amber), Jesseca Bonnoitt (Garth), Daniel Inabinet (Bethany), Michelle Jeronimo (Carlos), Josh Inabinet (Brook), Cody Inabinet, Taylor Hamilton, Josh Shadrack (Mindy) and Joe Shadrack (Billi); nineteen great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dale Hutto (Peggy) of Barnsville, SC and Tim Hutto (Barbara) of Myrtle Beach, SC. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 22, 2019, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence National Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9:00 am 10:00 am on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence, SC 29505.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
