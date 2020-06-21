Myrtle Lee "MeMa" Cooper, 74, wife of Wayne Allen Cooper, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at MUSC in Florence.Mrs. Cooper was born on March 25, 1946 in Florence County, daughter of the late Alfred Haselden and Myrtle Brown Haselden. She was a faithful member of New Prospect Free Will Baptist Church and was affectionately known as "MeMa" to the many children she kept over the years. Surviving are her husband, Wayne A. Cooper of Pamplico; daughter, Meshell (Michael) Gilliam of Pamplico; son, Al (Angela) Cooper of Georgetown; grandchildren, Kelsey (Adam) Driggers, Kara Brown, Brock (Leslie) Cooper and Cory Cooper; great grandchildren, Easton Driggers and Naten Driggers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her siblings, Ronnie Haselden, Carol "Shot" Haselden, Margie Black, Roger Haselden and Freddie Haselden. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at New Prospect Free Will Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 4:00 PM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, prior to the services at the church. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced. Memorials may be made to New Prospect Free Will Baptist Church, 4221 Sheminally Road, Pamplico, SC 29583.
