PAMPLICO -- The golden bells of heaven rang out for Myrtle Ellen Ard Baggett, at the age of 95, on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House, Florence, SC.Mrs. Baggett was born in Lower Florence County and was a daughter of the late Ben F. and Alice Poston Ard. She was a 1943 graduate of Hannah High School.After waiting patiently for her handsome sailor to return home from World War II, she became the devoted wife of Clyde R. Baggett, and they made Pamplico their home. Although she filled many roles as a farmwife, she really enjoyed working in her yard, but loved her kitchen best. She had a passion for cooking and was always happiest when she was sharing the fruits of her labor with others. She was deemed the very best cook by her family and was well known for her famous "Congo Squares". She was looked upon by her siblings as the matriarch of the family after losing their mom unexpectedly at the age of 53. With unselfish love, she filled this void throughout their lives. Mrs. Myrtle was a member of Beulah Free Will Baptist Church where she was faithful and dedicated to her church family as long as her health allowed. She was a member of the Willie Circle Ladies' Auxiliary and the church choir. She particularly enjoyed "supervising" the fellowship hall kitchen, and her church family lovingly accepted that Miss Myrtle was well suited for this job. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by sisters, Lois Ard Baggett and Jollie Faye Ard Cox; brothers, Dorsey Ard, Davis Ard and Ellie Ard. Mrs. Baggett is survived by her children, Terry "Rudy" Baggett, Alice Jane (Charles) Nelson and Ray (MaryAnne) Baggett all of Florence; her grandchildren; Kim (Robby) Peed, Margaret Rachel Baggett and Aaron Clyde Baggett, and one great granddaughter Olivia Qingli Peed, "Noodle", who could always bring a smile to her face. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sue Baggett, Janice Baggett and Elwanda Ard and very special nephews and nieces whom she loved very much.The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to the staff of Southland Healthcare Center and McLeod Hospice House for the excellent care shown to their mother. They would also like to especially thank Hermenia Dargan and Shirley Brown for the years of invaluable love and care they so sweetly provided for Mrs. Baggett prior to her entrance to Southland.A graveside service will be held at Beulah Free Will Baptist Church in Pamplico, SC, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM, directed by Carolina Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Beulah Free Will Baptist Church 235 West Bazen Road, Pamplico, SC 29583 or McLeod Hospice House, PO Box100551, Florence, SC 29502. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
