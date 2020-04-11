Murray W. Norwood, age 80, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 14th at Darlington Memory Gardens. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects to Mr. Norwood may do so from 12-5 p.m. Monday at Belk Funeral Home.Born on January 7, 1940, Murray was the son of the late James A. "Jim" and Eadelle L. Norwood. He retired from Sonoco Products Company after 28 years and was a member of the Old Timer's Club. He was a farmer until his nephew took over the farm, and was one of the founders of the Swift Creek Fire Department. He was well known for his chicken bog fund raisers throughout the county. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Murray was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and also attended Calvary Tabernacle Church.Surviving are his wife, Ruby Crowley Norwood; daughter, Tracie (Shot) Brown of Hartsville; grandchildren, Carrie (Austin) Royal of Darlington and Jake Brown of Hartsville; sister, Claudia (George) Braddock, and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his brothers, James (Jenny), Lawrence (Mary), J.L. (Billie), Clarence (Louise), R.A. (Jerrie), and Marvin (Judy) Norwood; sisters, Mary (Ray) Yarborough, June (Warren) Abbott, Lou Ellen (John) Lewis, Eleanor (Marion) Bonnoitt, and Betty (Bobby) Lee.Memorials may be made to Calvary Tabernacle Church Building Fund, 1812 E. Bobo Newsom Hwy. Hartsville, SC 29550.A guest book is available online at www.Belk Funeralhome.com

