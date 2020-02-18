EFFINGHAM -- Funeral service for Mr. Willie Lee "Bit" Benjamin will be 11 AM Thursday in the Savannah Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens directed by Peoples Funeral Service. He died Saturday February 15, 2020.He was born in Florence County on June 11, 1933, the third child of the late Willie L. Benjamin, Sr. and Maggie Williams Benjamin. On Sunday, February 15, 2020 he quietly slipped into eternal rest.He received his education in the Florence Public Schools. He worked for many years with Tinsley Mill until his retirement. Early in life he began his Christian experience at Savannah Grove Baptist Church where he was a dedicated member of the Senior Usher Board until his health declined. Savannah Grove Baptist Church Men's Committee recognized his outstanding service to the church in 1986. In 2004 the Ushers` Ministry recognized Mr. Benjamin with a Meritorious Service Award. He was a longtime member of Crown Masonic Lodge #383.Survivors include: a devoted and loving wife of 62 years, Mrs. Mary Lou Benjamin; a loving son Leonard Benjamin, Sr.; brothers Ulysses (Lila) Benjamin of Washington, DC and Minister Andrew Ray (Julia) Benjamin of Hyattsville, Md.; sisters Margarie B. (Fred) Adams of Jersey City, NJ, Dollie M. Coulter of Effingham, SC, Delores B. Phillips of Florence, SC, Lillie B. McNair of Effingham, SC and Mary B. (Benjamin) Gibbs of Cheverly, MD and three grandchildren.The family is receiving friends at 2312 Discus Lane, Effingham. A wake service with Masonic Rites will be 6 PM Wednesday in the Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Willie Benjamin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
