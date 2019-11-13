Funeral service for Mother Millie McMillian will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, 2620 Alligator Rd., Effingham. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mother Millie McMillian 92 was born October 19, 1927 in Florence County. She was the daughter of the late John Henry McMillian and Mamie Milo McMillian. She died on Friday, November 8, 2019.Affectionately called "Mama", Mother McMillian received her formal education in the Public Schools of Florence, SC. Mother McMillian was a member of Open Door Missionary Baptist Church and served in several capacities of the church which included Mother of the Church.Survivors include three children, William (Helen) McMillian, Mary McMillian, and Robert (Mary) McMillian; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; one special niece; a host of other relatives; extended church family; and friends.The family will receive friends 3PM 8PM at 270 Quinby Circle, Quinby.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.