SUMTER -- Monte McElveen Gaymon, of Sumter, SC, went home to be with her Lord Sunday morning. Born September 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Ernest F. McElveen and the late Adell "Dell" McElveen of Olanta. Monte was married for 71 years to Rev. Freddie Gaymon until his death Aug 31, 2017. She supported his ministry through service to God and the church as pianist, Sunday School Teacher, Women's Auxiliary leader, writer/director of numerous church dramas and many other roles. She was a secretary for many years at Williams Furniture Co. and Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.Mrs. Gaymon is survived by sons, Hal (Susan) Gaymon of Greenville, SC and Mike (Sheila) Gaymon of Columbus, GA; her sister, Sara M. Smith of Cades, SC; one brother, Donald E. (Emma) McElveen of Columbia, SC. She was affectionately known as Mama Tee, or Grandma Tee to her grandchildren; Kerri (Brian) Beekman, Sumer (Adam) Thomas, Kim (Mark) Dalgety, Robin (Robert) Saffold, Matt (Ashley) Gaymon. Kasey (Casey) Boyd, Bill (Katy) Williams and Wes (Lia) Williams; 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Earl McElveen and Milton McElveen. She will be greatly missed by her family and the many friends and loved ones who were blessed to know her love and kindness.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, Feb 19 at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home, 515 Miller Rd, Sumter, SC. A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating. Burial will be in the Olanta Baptist Church Cemetery.Memorials may be sent to Amedisys Hospice, 250 Commonwealth Dr. Suite 105, Greenville, SC 29615 or Freedom Worship PH Church, 1490 Florence Hwy, Sumter, SC, 29153.Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Board approves year-round schedule for Florence schools
-
Manager, co-worker arrested for selling drugs at a Bojangles’ in Florence
-
Florence County investigators seek suspect in Friday morning death
-
S.C. Department of Revenue sending 1099s to thousands of taxpayers
-
One person injured in Saturday afternoon Florence shooting
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.