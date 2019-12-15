FLORENCE -- Miriam King Spell, 84, of Florence died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Darlington Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home and other times at the home. Miriam was born in Darlington County. She was the daughter of the late Henry Ellis King and Nora Lee Dunn King. Miriam worked for many years at GE as an inspector. She was a faithful member of the Darlington Church of God of Prophecy in Darlington. Miriam enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband, Robert Everett Spell of the home; her daughter, Renee Spell Taylor and husband, Marshall of Florence; her grandchildren, Jessica Schmidt (Chris), Justin Taylor (Casey) and Ryan Taylor (Meonica); her great grandchildren, Marshall, Mason, Meo, Blake and Gracie Mae; and her sisters, Jeanette Davis of Darlington and Eunice Weatherford of Darlington. Miriam was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Ellis King; her sisters, Frances Boan and Doris Truett. Memorials may be made to Darlington Church of God of Prophecy, 920 West Smith Ave., Darlington, SC 29532.Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com

