Miriam Lane McCain, 86, of Effingham, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.Mrs. McCain was born in Williamsburg Co., SC a daughter of the late Joseph Eston Lane and Sadie Duke Lane. She was a member of Effingham Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church (EARP) where she was the Secretary and Treasurer of Circle #2. She graduated from the McLeod Infirmary School of Nursing and was a registered nurse of 52 years. She had worked with McLeod Infirmary, James C. Owen, MD, and Marshall Dent, MD.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Thomas McCain, Sr.; brothers, Emory Lane and Charles Lane.Surviving are her son, Donald Thomas (Katherine) McCain, Jr. of Effingham; daughters, Janet McCain (Gary) Bray of Effingham, and Kimberly McCain (Mark) Verbryck of Wentzville, MO; grandchildren, Caitlin Lane Bray of Effingham, Alisha Verbryck (Peter) Slawniak of Berwyn, IL, Ryan (Samantha) Verbryck of Dardenne Prairie, MO, Sean (Melissa) Verbryck of Lake St. Louis, MO, and Justin Verbyck of Wentzville, MO; great-grandchildren, Greyson Patrick Verbryck and Theodore Benjamin Verbryck; brothers, Lloyd (Jeanie) Lane and Joseph Eston Lane, Jr., both of Kingstree, SC; sisters, Grace Robinson and Carolyn McConnell, both of Kingstree, SC; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Effingham Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, PO Box 25, Effingham, SC 29541 or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org.The family will receive friends from 12:00 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Effingham Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church with the service to be held at 1:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
