LAKE CITY -- Milvee Godwin, 89, wife of Zola Brooke Godwin, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence. Mrs. Godwin was born on May 1, 1930 in Florence County, daughter of the late Golden Pridgen and Allie Wells Pridgen. She was a graduate of McClenaghan High School and was a retired Administrative Assistant with Lake City Ford Tractor Company. Mrs. Godwin was a longtime member of Lake City First Baptist Church, the Lenora McDaniel Sunday School Class, DMA and WMU. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Zola Brooke Godwin of Lake City; sons, Robbie Godwin (Jackie Tyler) of Lake City and Ronald (Amy) Godwin of Taylors; grandchildren, Graham Wade Godwin, Laurie Godwin Rotan, Becky Horne, Emily Godwin and Mary Godwin; great grandchild, Liam Rotan; sister, Jerry Dixon of McColl; brother, Wittie (Willie) Pridgen of Florence; former daughter-in-law, Lee Godwin; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Godwin was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Milvee Marlowe; and brothers, Carlton Pridgen and Kent Pridgen. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Lake City First Baptist Church. Private burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will be at Godwin Family Cemetery, Lake City. The family will receive friends from 12:30 1:45 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Lake City First Baptist Church, PO Box 820, Lake City, SC 29560. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
