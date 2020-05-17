LAMAR -- Milton E. Andrews, age 85, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 19th at Lamar Memorial Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to sign the register and pay their respects to Mr. Andrews may do so between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at Belk Funeral Home, Lamar Chapel.Milton was born on October 27, 1934, the son of the late Claude W. Andrews and Rozell Galloway Andrews. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-59, and then worked for the SC Highway Department for 31 years and eighteen days, retiring as Shop Supervisor. He enjoyed selling old trucks to people of the community and congregating at his shop. Milton was a member of Lamar United Methodist Church.Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Era Windham Andrews of Lamar; son, Alvin Andrews; grandchildren, Murphy Monk of Hartsville, Michelle (Yarrow) Babb of Florence; great-grandchildren, Ben Carter, Kate Carter, Emma Carter and Margaret Monk; sister, Margurite Porter of Sumter. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert L. Andrews and Harry W. Andrews, Emmett E. Andrews.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
