FLORENCE -- Millard C Allen Jr, 73, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.Mr. Allen was born in Florence County, the son of the late Millard C. Allen Sr. and the late Mae Rhinehart Allen Carraway. He was employed by Union Carbide /ESAB for 21 years. He retired from the SC Army National Guard after 37 years of service. He was a member of Timmonsville First Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Catherine DuRant Allen; sons, Barry (Wendy) Allen and Mark (Vicki) Allen; sisters, Myrtle (Ed) Keels and Kathy (Henry) Stilley; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Memorials may be made the to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, New York 10163-4777 or Timmonsville First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 148, Timmonsville, S.C. 29161.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
