FLORENCE -- Mildred Patricia James, 89, of Florence entered into rest Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Florence. She was born in Marion, South Carolina, a daughter of the late George Otto and Moody (Jung) Byrd. She was also predeceased by her loving husband Marshall Venson James; Daughter, Patricia Diane James Tweed, and Son Larry Dean James, brothers, Wildon (Bill), James, Raymond, Johnny, Jackie, Richard, and Albert (Dean) Byrd. Sisters, Mary Elizabeth Byrd and Pauline Byrd Hattaway.Patricia was a life-long Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved cooking, eating, and talking with people. She also loved traveling and gardening.She is survived by her daughter, Terrie Lynn (Forest Lafon Jr.) Sweat, five grandchildren, Tracy Melinda Tweed, Dawn Sweat, Forest Lafon Sweat Ill, Derick Marshall Sweat, Great grandson, Devin Levi Sweat; Sister, Nellie Meadows and two brothers, Elliot and Nathan Byrd.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday June 11, 2020 at Devotion Gardens Cemetery, Mullins, South Carolina. Due to current COVID-19 standards we will be observing social distancing.In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints,1620 S. Malden Dr., Florence, SC 29504.

