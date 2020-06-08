FLORENCE -- Mildred Patricia James, 89, of Florence entered into rest Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Florence. She was born in Marion, South Carolina, a daughter of the late George Otto and Moody (Jung) Byrd. She was also predeceased by her loving husband Marshall Venson James; Daughter, Patricia Diane James Tweed, and Son Larry Dean James, brothers, Wildon (Bill), James, Raymond, Johnny, Jackie, Richard, and Albert (Dean) Byrd. Sisters, Mary Elizabeth Byrd and Pauline Byrd Hattaway.Patricia was a life-long Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved cooking, eating, and talking with people. She also loved traveling and gardening.She is survived by her daughter, Terrie Lynn (Forest Lafon Jr.) Sweat, five grandchildren, Tracy Melinda Tweed, Dawn Sweat, Forest Lafon Sweat Ill, Derick Marshall Sweat, Great grandson, Devin Levi Sweat; Sister, Nellie Meadows and two brothers, Elliot and Nathan Byrd.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday June 11, 2020 at Devotion Gardens Cemetery, Mullins, South Carolina. Due to current COVID-19 standards we will be observing social distancing.In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints,1620 S. Malden Dr., Florence, SC 29504.
Most Popular
-
Florence marches scheduled Wednesday, Thursday
-
Third Florence County Sheriff's Officer arrested on misconduct charge
-
Peguese, Eason organize Florence march
-
Hartsville native, Citadel graduate assumes command of 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade
-
LIVE REPORT: A protest march in Florence in memory of George Floyd
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.