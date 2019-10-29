DARLINGTON -- Mildred Ann Coker Bradshaw, age 98, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. A visitation will be held from 1-2 pm Friday, November 1st at Belk Funeral Home, with a graveside service immediately following at Grove Hill Cemetery.Born January 14, 1921 in Sandy Bay, SC, Mildred was the daughter of the late John N. Coker and Missouri A. Lee Coker. She worked at Dixie Cup. Mildred enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and was a member of First Church of God in Darlington. Surviving are her son, Dwayne Bradshaw; nieces (daughters), Allison (Walt) Parker of Florence, Laura Wills of Darlington; great-great nieces and nephews (grandchildren), Tyler, Charlotte and Matthew.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Leo Bradshaw, and her nine siblings.A special thank you to Heritage Home and Agape Hospice for the love and care they have shown her over the years.Memorials may be made to First Church of God, 620 N. Main St. Darlington, SC 29532.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.

