DARLINGTON -- Mildred Ann Coker Bradshaw, age 98, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. A visitation will be held from 1-2 pm Friday, November 1st at Belk Funeral Home, with a graveside service immediately following at Grove Hill Cemetery.Born January 14, 1921 in Sandy Bay, SC, Mildred was the daughter of the late John N. Coker and Missouri A. Lee Coker. She worked at Dixie Cup. Mildred enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and was a member of First Church of God in Darlington. Surviving are her son, Dwayne Bradshaw; nieces (daughters), Allison (Walt) Parker of Florence, Laura Wills of Darlington; great-great nieces and nephews (grandchildren), Tyler, Charlotte and Matthew.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Leo Bradshaw, and her nine siblings.A special thank you to Heritage Home and Agape Hospice for the love and care they have shown her over the years.Memorials may be made to First Church of God, 620 N. Main St. Darlington, SC 29532.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.