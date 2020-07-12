OLANTA -- Michele Floyd Moore age 47, died July 10, 2020 in a Columbia hospital after an illness.Graveside services will be held at 4 o'clock PM Monday July 13, 2020 at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Parking lot with burial in Turbeville Southern Methodist Church Cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home.Michele was born in Clarendon County, a daughter of James and Sandra Ardis Floyd. She was a graduate of Manning High School, and received her teaching degree from USC/ Coastal Carolina. She was presently teaching at Carolina Academy in Lake City, and had over 25 years of teaching experience.She was preceded in death by her son, James Hunter Moore, and her sister, Dawn Floyd Morris (Bubba).Surviving besides her parents of Manning are her husband, James Hunter Moore, IV. "Jay" of Olanta, a daughter, Taylor Moore of Olanta, Her in-laws, Jimmy Moore and Ellen Coker Moore of Olanta.The family requests memorials be made to The Hunter Moore Scholarship Fund, in memory of Michele Moore.351 North Country Club Road, Lake City, S.C. 29560 Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com
