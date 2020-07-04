Michael Anthony Small was born on August 29, 1968 in Florence, SC to the late Robert Lee Small and Victoria Mullins. He entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.Michael grew up in Zion Tabernacle Holiness Church under the leadership of Elder Willie Johnson. He gave his life to Christ in 2006 and attended Creative Church International under the leadership of his spiritual father Apostle Dr. JP Jasper. There he was anointed and appointed as head Armor Bearer. He relocated back to Florence, SC in 2008 where he attended New Direction International Church under the leadership of his brother Pastor Victor L. Small. Later he joined the fellowship of Anointed Word Bibleway Church as one of the eight founding members under the leadership of Pastor Tommy L. Milo.Michael attended Florence County Public Schools, slated graduated from Wilson High School Class of 1984. He worked various of jobs with one being Merita Bakery in Florence, SC then Charlotte, NC. Michael was a jack of all trades; he could do a little bit of everything. But he was most known for his impeccable taste. He was truly the dapper dan. He set trends that others followed in high school and beyond. He was always well dressed from head to toe.In 1989, Michael Married his high school sweetheart Candy McCall.Michael was preceded in death by his father Robert L. Small and twin sons Casey and Robert Small. He leaves to cherish his fond memories: his wife Candy, his children LaToya Small (Aubrey) of Darlington, SC, Minaya Small of Florence, SC, and Michael A. Small Jr. (Doneisha) of Columbia, SC. Kwame Small of the home, Malkia Small (Rudy) also of the home and Kyndall Townsend of Florence, SC. Twelve grandchildren, his mother and stepfather, Victoria and Elder Willie Mullins of Columbia, SC. His siblings Leon (Lynette) Small of Florence, SC, Monica (Victor) Barr of Darlington, SC and Victor L. Small of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Paternal grandmother, Marie Small of Florence, SC. Five stepbrothers and sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins. Public Viewing will be Sunday July 05,2020 from 2pm to 5pm and Graveside Services will be 3pm Monday July 06,2020 at James Memorial Garden 2200 Community Lane Effingham SC 29541.
Service information
Jul 5
Viewing
Sunday, July 5, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Backus Funeral Home
450 N. Dargan Street
Florence, SC 29506
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.
Jul 6
Celebration of Life
Monday, July 6, 2020
3:00PM
James Memorial Garden
2200 Community Lane
Effingham, SC 29541
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
