MARION -- Pfc. Michael S. Latu, 34, Deputy for the Marion County (SC) Sheriff's Office, passed away from injuries he sustained in the line of duty, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at CD Joyner Auditorium in Marion.Deputy Latu was born in Chicago, IL., a son of Mary Bryant Perry and Manase Tevita Latu. He is preceded in death by a brother, David Latu. Michael was a fun-loving guy, he enjoyed making people laugh. He often played Santa for his friends' children. He was a gamer, he also loved fishing, football and shooting his collection of guns. Surviving in addition to his parents are his step-father, Daniel Perry; sister, Michaeline "Shorty" Perry of Chicago, IL; brother, Atlas Ferrera of Los Angeles, CA; and his loving dog, Tango.An online register is available to sign at RichardsonFH.net.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.