DARLINGTON -- Michael "Mike" Cooke, age 61, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.Born January 5, 1959, Mike was the son of the late Bobby A. Cooke and Jewell O'Neal Cooke. He worked as a Maintenance Coordinator for Georgia Pacific (Dixie Cup) for 42 years. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching college football, NASCAR, loved collecting arrow heads and playing the air guitar. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and with his canine protector, Caroline. Mike was of the Methodist faith. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Dawn Fowler Cooke; children, Jason (Amy) Cooke of Darlington, Kasey (Trey) Tomlinson of Lamar, Kaylan Cooke (Zack Thompson); two grandchildren, Brianna White and Kayson Cooke; sister, Cheryl (David) Jernigan of Darlington; and a special friend, Rhonda Blanding. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Cooke.Memorials may be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org; or to a charity of one's choice.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
