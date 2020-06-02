Michael Leroy Tarte, 73, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.Mr. Tarte was born in Moncks Corner, SC a son of the late James Enos Tarte, Sr. and Elizabeth Eugenia Goodman Tarte. He retired from the SC National Guard, Company B Med, 163rd Spt Bn, Darlington, SC.He was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Tarte, and sisters, Carolyn Greer and Patsy Powell.Surviving are his wife, Myra Eaddy Tarte of Florence; son, Brian Tarte (Wendy Haughn) of Florence; daughter, Jennifer Michelle Harris (Christopher) of Washington, NC; grandchildren, Bryson McKinney, Kayla McKinney, and Jasmine Love; great-grandchild, Kaycen Hayek; brother, Jim "Sonny" Tarte of Florence; half-brother, Jimmy Tarte of Conestee, SC; half-sisters, Sybil Jones of Spartanburg, and Sissy Julian of Simpsonville, SC; brothers-in-law, Randal Eaddy of Darlington, Ivan Eaddy of Florence, and Lanny Eaddy of Fountain Inn, SC; sisters-in-law, Laura Odom of Greensboro, NC and Susan Phipps of Brown Summit, NC.Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.The family will have a drive-thru visitation from 6 8 pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at the Florence National Cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
