Michael Leroy Tarte, 73, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.Mr. Tarte was born in Moncks Corner, SC a son of the late James Enos Tarte, Sr. and Elizabeth Eugenia Goodman Tarte. He retired from the SC National Guard, Company B Med, 163rd Spt Bn, Darlington, SC.He was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Tarte, and sisters, Carolyn Greer and Patsy Powell.Surviving are his wife, Myra Eaddy Tarte of Florence; son, Brian Tarte (Wendy Haughn) of Florence; daughter, Jennifer Michelle Harris (Christopher) of Washington, NC; grandchildren, Bryson McKinney, Kayla McKinney, and Jasmine Love; great-grandchild, Kaycen Hayek; brother, Jim "Sonny" Tarte of Florence; half-brother, Jimmy Tarte of Conestee, SC; half-sisters, Sybil Jones of Spartanburg, and Sissy Julian of Simpsonville, SC; brothers-in-law, Randal Eaddy of Darlington, Ivan Eaddy of Florence, and Lanny Eaddy of Fountain Inn, SC; sisters-in-law, Laura Odom of Greensboro, NC and Susan Phipps of Brown Summit, NC.Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.The family will have a drive-thru visitation from 6 8 pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at the Florence National Cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Tarte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.