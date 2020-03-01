FLORENCE -- Michael C. Klim, 63, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.A memorial service will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation from 3:00 to 4:00 before the service in the Mausoleum.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Klim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.