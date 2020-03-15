DARLINGTON -- Michael Dean Klatt, age 60, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 6:00pm on Wednesday, March 18th in the chapel of Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (5-6) and other times at the home of his sister, 429 Crowley St., Darlington. Born in Peoria, IL on April 29, 1959, he is the son of Celeste Montoya (George) Durasoff of Gastonia, NC, and Terrence R. (Myrna) Klatt of IL. Mike moved to Darlington 36 years ago, when his family purchased a local business. He then owned and operated the Handee Truck Stop on I-20 and The Handee Shop on Lamar Highway. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ida Skidmore, a brother, Martin(Sandi) Klatt, a sister, JoAnna (Eddie) Hilton, step-daughter, Crystal Skidmore, grandchildren: Heidi McNeil, Chasity Skidmore, Malika and Melika DePugh, and nieces and nephews who were also like grandchildren, Monica Wallace, Eddie Hilton, Jr, Houston Hilton and Bradley Klatt. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
