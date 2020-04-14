Michael DeWayne Andrews, 61, of Florence died on Friday, April 10, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.Michael was born on March 30, 1959, and was the son of Doris Hopkins and the late Wayne Andrews, Sr.Surviving are his mother, Doris Hopkins; his sister, Patricia Gallagher; his son, Charlie Jordan; his daughter, Jackee (Derek) Johnston. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Andrews, Sr.; and by his brother, Wayne Andrews, Jr.Memorials may be made to the McLeod Cancer Center, 555, E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506.

