Mettie Lee Cockfield Taylor, 75, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.Mrs. Taylor was born in Florence, SC a daughter of the late John Washington "J.W." Cockfield and Mary Louise King Cockfield. Mettie graduated from McClenaghan High School and attended Wingate Jr. College. She retired as a mortgage broker and was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church. She loved playing bridge, canasta, crochet, and cooking.She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Lottie King; sister, Barbara Cockfield.Surviving are her husband, Charles T. "Tim" Taylor of Florence; daughter, Jody (Paul) Allen of Florence; son, Brad (Debbie) Taylor of West End, NC; grandsons, John (Ellen) Taylor, Austin (Rebecca) Taylor, Jackson Young and Aaron Taylor; brother-in-law, Coleman (Amy) Taylor of Florence.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Hopewell Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. COVID-19 protocol will be observed at the graveside limiting the number of people allowed to attend.Memorials may be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 5314 Old River Road, Florence, SC 29505.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mettie Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.