TIMMONSVILLE -- Funeral service for Merlee Alford Evans will be 2 PM Wednesday in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Sansbury Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.She died Friday March 13, 2020. She was born in Florence County a daughter of the late Curtis and Ethel Mae Alford, Sr. She attended the public schools of Florence County and was a faithful member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Lee Young.Survivors include: a sister, Eileen Jackson; two brothers, Curtis Alford, Jr. and Kenneth (Betty) Jackson; several nieces and nephews.The family is receiving friends at 111 Bradham Lane, Timmonsville.
