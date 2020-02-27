Merle Llewelyn Bull, 87, of Florence, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center.Merle was born in Windsor, PA, a son of the late Pauline Felicia Gulden and Chester Elwood Bull. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Phyllis Elaine Ehrhart Bull; sons, Randy Bull (Geri) of Naples, FL and Steven Bull (Tina) of Florence; five grandchildren, Jason Stanley, Meredith Bull, Alex Bull, Austin Bull, and Zachary Bull; and great grandchildren Caileb and Hunter Stanley. He was predeceased by his siblings Edgar Bull, Gene Bull, Capitola Lutz, and Roland Bull. With his degree as an electrician, he worked at York Hoover in York, PA and started his own TV and radio repair shop. He and his brother-in-law Donald Lutz started B&L TV and Appliance in Red Lion, PA in 1953. Merle also was a volunteer firefighter and served on the Windsor Borough Council, ultimately as President. Merle spent most of his career working at Sears, retiring after 28 years as a Brand Central Manager. Merle and Phyllis loved to travel. They went on over 15 cruises that included the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, and Hawaii. They traveled more than 12 times to nearly every country in Europe going as far east as St Petersburg, Russia. He loved his grandchildren and attending their many activities and sporting events. As they grew into adulthood he was their greatest supporter and loved to hear about their future plans. Merle was always the solid presence in the family, not only for his children and grand-children but also for his nieces and nephews.Merle was a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church since moving to Florence in 2010 after being a long-time member of Emanuel United Methodist Church in Windsor, PA.Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Highland Park United Methodist Church.The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Church.Memorials may be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church, 1300 Second Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505.The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
