KERSHAW --Merland Alvin "Al" Poston, 62, of Kershaw, passed away Friday evening, April 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Hemingway, SC, he was a son of Merland "Mert" and Emma Dennis Poston. Al graduated from Hemingway High School and the University of South Carolina. He served in and retired from the United States Army. Some of his assignments included serving in the 3rd Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) in "E Company" (Honor Guard) United States Army Drill Team at Fort Myer, Arlington, Virginia, during the Carter Administration. He served in Germany, and at Fort Jackson, SC as a First Sergeant/Sr. Drill Sergeant. After retiring from the Army, he became a Certified Public Account and joined Ray Faulkenberry, CPA as a partner and formed Faulkenberry & Poston, CPA office in Kershaw.Al had a love for Kershaw and Lancaster County. He was a community and business leader and a friend to all. He volunteered on the boards and committees for the following entities, Springs Memorial Hospital, KCPC known as the Kershaw Community Park Council, Kershaw Chamber of Commerce, Lancaster County Action Council, Kershaw Honor Flight Team for the benefit of World War II Veterans, Lancaster Community Foundation and Foundation for the Carolinas. He also served as a deacon in the Baptist Church. Al was a member of the Indiantown Masonic Lodge # 165 and Omar Shrine Temple.He enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, cooking, and working outside. He was most proud of his children, grandchildren and family. He was especially fond of the time spent with Veterans, including those World War II Veterans that were able to go on the Kershaw Honor Flight trip to Washington, DC. He also enjoyed assisting the team that organized the designing, fund raising, and construction of the Veterans Memorial located in Heath Springs, SC.A viewing will be held, Friday, April 17, 2020, from 12:00 o'clock noon until 5:00 o'clock p.m. at Baker Funeral Home.Due to COVID 19, a funeral service to celebrate his life will be held in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church at a later date and time to be determined.Burial with full military honors will follow the church service in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.Memorial contributions in Al's memory may be made to the Heath Springs Area Veterans Monument, Inc., C/O W. David Williams, P.O. Box 352, Heath Springs, S.C. 29058, American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, S.C. 29210, or Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.In addition to his parents of Hemingway, Al is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ramona Faulkenberry Poston; his children, Kristen Poston Mayer and her husband Robert of Georgetown, Merland "Joseph" Poston and Ray Franklin Poston of the home; 3 grandchildren, Robert "Crayton" Mayer, Caleb Dylan Mayer and Eli James Mayer; siblings, Bruce Poston and his wife Kathy of Hemingway, Vickie Bass and her husband John of Hemingway, Ron Poston and his wife Beth of Greenville and Terry Poston of Florence; nieces and nephews, Eric (Erica) Hutchinson, Stephanie (Bob Schauder) Poston, Blake Huggins, Connor Poston, Jonathan (Briana) Bass, Justin Bass, T.J. Poston, Brittany (Kenny) Krieger, Bryce (Mercedes) Poston, Chloe Drummond and Sean Drummond; a special aunt, Shelby Timmons Kelly; his mother-in-law, Lynn Faulkenberry and many other very special aunts, uncles, cousins and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an uncle, Joseph Timmons; his father-in-law, Ray F. Faulkenberry and a nephew, Capers Liston "Casey" Hutchinson.The family would like to thank Lancaster Home Health and Hospice and also the many doctors, nurses and staff for taking such good care of Mr. Poston.Baker Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Poston.
