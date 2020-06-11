Marye Lewis Landrum Maybin, 105, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at The Bethea Baptist Retirement Home. She was born November 15, 1914 in Florence, SC to the late Dr. Benjamin Franklin Landrum and Weinona Lewis Landrum. Her father was an osteopath physician and practiced medicine out of their home on Palmetto Street. Marye was always so proud of her upbringing and her family. She was the second daughter born to the Landrums, her sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Landrum Johnson, lived to be 99. Growing up the daughter of an osteopathic doctor she learned the value of healthy eating and exercising which she practiced all of her life, except when it came to dessert - she always had dessert! The Landrums lived across the street from The First Baptist Church of Florence where she was baptized in 1924 by Dr. Furman Martin. Marye committed her entire life to loving and serving God. She supported her church and many Southern Baptist causes as well as many other ministries throughout her life. She began going to Ridgecrest Conference Center in Black Mountain, NC as a young girl and continued throughout her life even as a senior adult with groups from her church. As a young girl, Marye and Beth would walk to the Florence library every day fostering her love of reading which she enjoyed all of her life as long as she was able. She loved her sister Beth, who also lived at the Bethea Home. She took care of her and always made sure that Beth had a good book to read. She graduated from Florence High School, class of 1933. She attended many of the reunions as long as she was able. After high school she attended business school in Florence. Marye loved the beach and loved to travel. She traveled extensively in her life. After WWII began she joined the Navy and was a WAVE (Womens auxiliary of the US Navy). She was honored to serve her country and received several recognitions through the years as a veteran. She later lived in Charleston and Baltimore, MD but eventually settled in Columbia, SC. She worked with the IRS until her retirement. She made many life long friends through her work. She joined Shandon Baptist Church where she later met and married William Sims Maybin in 1959. The couple enjoyed a life of hard work, traveling and being with family and friends. They later moved to the lake in Columbia and joined Chapin Baptist Church. They enjoyed serving God in many churches through the years. In 1993 they moved to The Bethea Baptist Retirement cottage community. At that time she rejoined her home church, First Baptist in Florence. She and Sims enjoyed their Sunday School classes, the church fellowships, traveling and going on trips with the Senior Adults as well as the many activities that came with the fun life of living at Bethea. She loved to travel, shop, and was always in fashion. She also loved eating out with family and friends. She would still make her monthly visits to Columbia to get her Chelation treatments, visit friends and of course, stop by Talbots. A fun loving, energetic, adventurous and spirited lady, she loved the Lord and was always up for a good time. When her beloved Sims died in 2001, she learned over time to adjust to life without him. She moved from apartment to apartment until she found the one that felt right while trying to fill that void of life without Sims. She never got old, even though her age would tell you a different story. She was the longest living member of First Baptist Church and the longest living resident at the Bethea Home. When unable to attend her church, she began attending Bethea Baptist Church on the campus of Bethea which ministered to her as well. When she turned 100 a big celebration was held in her honor. Five more celebrations followed. The past 8-10 years of her life were filled with surgeries, hospitalizations, illnesses and struggles, but no matter what she went through she was always happy and would say she was fine and would hug and kiss or blow a kiss. She was a true southern, Christian lady who enjoyed her life and lived it to the fullest! Her long life was lived to its best because of her strong faith in God and her love for His Word. The family would like to thank the Bethea Baptist Home for their many years of loving care for Mrs. Maybin. A graveside service, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held Sunday, June 14 at Mount of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC at 3:00 pm. Surviving her are nephews: Landrum Johnson of Columbia, SC; Greg (Joyce) Maybin, Loran (Leta) Smith, Doug (Gidget) Maybin, Barry Maybin, and Tommy Alverson and dear friends: Barbara Binnicker, Pam, Tony, Harrison and Harold Boatwright. Memorials may be made to: Bethea Baptist Retirement Community, 157 Home Ave., Darlington, SC. 29532 or First Baptist Church, 300 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC, 29501.
