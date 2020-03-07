JOHNSONVILLE -- Maynard Kenneth Tatum, 89, husband of the late Dorothy Perdieu "Dot" Tatum, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home in Florence. Mr. Tatum was born on November 11, 1930, in Wylliesburg, VA, son of the late Elgie Paul Tatum and Gertie Griles Tatum. He attended Randolph-Henry High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Tatum was a member of Johnsonville First Baptist Church and the American Legion. Surviving are his daughter, Deborah (Donald) Douglas of Bristow, VA; grandsons, Adam (Robyn) Douglas of Rock Hill, SC and Ryan (Lauren) Douglas, of Frederick, MD and Sly Tatum of Johnsonville; daughter-in-law, Debra C. Tatum; sister, Marian Johnson of Johnsonville; and nieces, Ann (Hal) Edwards, Patsy Johnson, Joyce (Steve) Stone, Brenda Nagy, Cheryl Owen, Yvonne Dix, Linda Gough and Tammy Crutchfield; nephews, Clyde Robertson, Jr., Don Wilmoth, Brian Perdieu and Todd Perdieu; sister-in-law, Barbara "Sug" (Gus) Wilmoth; brother-in-law, W.D. Perdieu; very special family friends, Carmen Birchmore Richardson and Kendall Birchmore Jones; devoted friends and neighbors, Roby Jowers and Sherman Carmichael.Mr. Tatum was preceded in death by a son, Dean Ray Tatum; and a brother-in-law, Lee Johnson. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Johnsonville First Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow at Lake Chapel Cemetery, Johnsonville, with Military Honors.The family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Johnsonville First Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice, In memory of Maynard Tatum.(Please sign our guestbook on line @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).

