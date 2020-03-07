JOHNSONVILLE -- Maynard Kenneth Tatum, 89, husband of the late Dorothy Perdieu "Dot" Tatum, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home in Florence. Mr. Tatum was born on November 11, 1930, in Wylliesburg, VA, son of the late Elgie Paul Tatum and Gertie Griles Tatum. He attended Randolph-Henry High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Tatum was a member of Johnsonville First Baptist Church and the American Legion. Surviving are his daughter, Deborah (Donald) Douglas of Bristow, VA; grandsons, Adam (Robyn) Douglas of Rock Hill, SC and Ryan (Lauren) Douglas, of Frederick, MD and Sly Tatum of Johnsonville; daughter-in-law, Debra C. Tatum; sister, Marian Johnson of Johnsonville; and nieces, Ann (Hal) Edwards, Patsy Johnson, Joyce (Steve) Stone, Brenda Nagy, Cheryl Owen, Yvonne Dix, Linda Gough and Tammy Crutchfield; nephews, Clyde Robertson, Jr., Don Wilmoth, Brian Perdieu and Todd Perdieu; sister-in-law, Barbara "Sug" (Gus) Wilmoth; brother-in-law, W.D. Perdieu; very special family friends, Carmen Birchmore Richardson and Kendall Birchmore Jones; devoted friends and neighbors, Roby Jowers and Sherman Carmichael.Mr. Tatum was preceded in death by a son, Dean Ray Tatum; and a brother-in-law, Lee Johnson. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Johnsonville First Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow at Lake Chapel Cemetery, Johnsonville, with Military Honors.The family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Johnsonville First Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice, In memory of Maynard Tatum.(Please sign our guestbook on line @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.