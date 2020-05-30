Maxie Dean Yarborough, Sr., 77, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Mr. Yarborough was born a son of the late Daisy Burrows and Talmedge Yarborough. He graduated from McClenaghan High School and was a receiving supervisor with Wellman Industries until retiring due to disability. He also served in the Army National Guard and was a member of Unity Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Lynn" Isgett Yarborough; and sisters, Faye Hutchinson, Laura Bazen, Vivian Carnell, Jackie Thomas and Judy Young. Mr. Yarborough is survived by son, Maxie Dean Yarborough, Jr (Ashley); daughter, Heather Y. Kight (Damon); grandchildren, Zakery Kight, Kinsley Eaddy, Eli Eaddy, Tyson Yarborough and Adelynn Yarborough; brother, Theron Yarborough (Pert) and sister, Juanita Y. Evans. Although the family will not be present, friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 1:00 5:00 pm Sunday, May 31st at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at his home on Sunday. Funeral Service will be held at Lebanon Church at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 1,2020. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, Unity Baptist Church, 2990 South Pamplico Highway, Florence, SC 29505 or Lebanon Church, Building Fund, 7001 Friendfield Road, Effingham, SC 29541Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
