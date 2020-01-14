FLORENCE - Max Gardner Rogers, born in Franklin County, NC in 1927, died at his home in Florence, SC on January 13, 2020. Max loved his family dearly and was married to his childhood sweetheart, Maxine, for 64 years before her passing in 2013. One of 9 siblings, he is survived by one sister, Inga Grayson of Charleston, SC. Also surviving are daughter Melinda Fowler (Wes) of Florence, son Steve (Penny) of Hartsville, SC, son Jeff (Leah) of Surfside Beach, SC, grandchildren Daniel Layfield (Liza) of NY, NY and Charleston, SC and Michael (Samantha) Rogers of N. Charleston, SC, Erica Rogers of Florence, SC, Ashley (Blake) Hodge of Varnville, SC, great grand children Daniel Layfield, Virginia Layfield and Trace Hodge, and a host of nieces and nephews. After graduating from Bunn High School in Bunn, NC, Max received technical training and began working with the John Deere Tractor Company. In 1957, he moved to Florence, SC and worked as an insurance adjuster for South State Insurance Company, Southeastern Fire, American Credit Company and Barclay's American Insurance Companies until his retirement in 1985. Max was a member of the Hampton Lodge as a Master Mason for more than 50 years, a lodge master of the Florence Elks and an active member of Central United Methodist Church for 25 years. Max loved playing the guitar and could sing all the verses of hundreds of different songs from memory, could fix anything ("Fix it, Pa, fix it!"), relished the opportunity to tell a good joke or an interesting story and made the world's best Brunswick Stew. He made a lifelong impression on everyone he met, and will be missed and fondly remembered by all of his family and countless friends.Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Central United Methodist Church with entombment following at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
