LATTA -- Maude Jaxie Church Rogers, 86, died on March 9, 2020. Born in Dillon County on September 5, 1933, she was the eleventh of twelve children born to Charlie Monroe Church and Georgia Lummie Hayes Church. She graduated from Lake View High School and worked as an administrative assistant during most of her career. She retired from the Dillon County Health Department in 1996. Mrs. Rogers was a member of Latta Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She also served as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Pineland Grange. On November 14, 1956, she married Douglas Rogers, a union that lasted 58 years, until his death on January 14, 2015. Surviving Mrs. Rogers are her children: Susan Rogers Carter (Ralph), Gerald Douglas Rogers (Kathy), and Joel Timothy Rogers (Ruth), all of Latta; six grandchildren: Melissa Bookhart of Florence; James Sutton (Ashley) and Joel Timothy Rogers, Jr. both of Latta; Brenton Matthew Carter (Laura) of Dillon; Captain Matthew Gerald Rogers, U.S. Army, of Fort Benning, Georgia and First Lieutenant Lily Marisa Carter Rodriguez (Yomira), U.S. Army of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by great grandchildren: Kelsey Amber Pforr, Madison Rose Pforr, Cloey Nichols, Katie Wray, Ryan James Sutton, Hannah Caroline Rogers, Logan Douglas Rogers, Eleanor Lynn Carter, Brenton Matthew Carter, Jr., Riley Nicole Rogers, Miranda Belle Sutton and by a sister, Estelle Church Scott of Lake View.Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a grandchild, Chad David Rogers. She was also preceded by five brothers: Monroe Church, Alton Church, Maxie Church, David Church, and Jame Church and five sisters: Lummie Dew, Elsie Rosenberg, Edna Carter, Olive Self, and Nell Parnell.Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Latta Baptist Church with Pastor Rob Pierce officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta. You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.
