Master Chief (Retired) Patrick Michael Higgins, 72, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Mr. Higgins was born the son of the late Mary Elizabeth Fabey Higgins and Patrick Higgins. He was a Boy Scout and a Boy Scout Leader. He earned a Bachelor's Degree at Fort Hayes State University and was a veteran of the US Navy, serving for 30 years. He retired as a Master Chief in January of 2000. Mr. Higgins also worked in quality assurance with General Electric, retiring in 2014. He served as Senior Vice-Commander of the D.A.V. and was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association. Mr. Higgins was also a mentor for the robotics team for Florence School District #1. He is survived by his wife, Maryfrances J. McGuire Higgins; sons, Patrick Micheil Higgins (Jennafer) of Mishawaka, IN and Brendan Christopher Higgins (Tabatha) of Camden, NY; daughter, M. Elizabeth Prenger (Jeremy) of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Jasmine E. Higgins, Lily M. Higgins, Jackson P. Higgins, Mikala E. Prenger, James P. Prenger, Finnegan J. Higgins, Kaila Goldbach-Higgins and Erik Golbach-Higgins; and brother, Lester Dennis Higgins of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Family will receive friends immediately following the service on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials, in honor of Patrick, may be made to MUSC Foundation, Hollings Cancer Center, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
