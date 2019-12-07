Maryellen Garrett Dunn, 95, of Florence, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Mrs. Dunn was born the daughter of the late Clifford Florence Stiffler Garrett and Loren Bryan Garrett. She was a faithful member of Faith Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lyman Hershell Dunn, Jr. and two brothers, James Orville Garrett and Frederick Allen Garrett. She is survived by her son, James F. Dunn (Jennifer) of Columbia; daughters, Diane D. Carraway (Tom) of Columbia and Ellen D. Drucker (Jason) of Florence; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Faith Presbyterian Church. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 on Monday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

