Mary Rebecca "Becky" Bowden Thompson, 57, passed away surrounded by her family May 17, 2020 at their home in Goldsboro, NC. She was born in Morehead City, NC, born to the late Marshall Brower Bowden and Mary Nell Piver Bowden. She is survived by her husband, John Blackwell Thompson and their children, Rebecca Iredell Thompson, Elizabeth McCrary Thompson, John Hamlin Blackwell Thompson and James Iredell Meares Thompson. Becky was a native of Wayne County and was Southern Wayne High School's Homecoming Queen. Tarheel born, Tarheel bread and I'll be a Tarheel when I am dead as she was often heard to say as an Alumna of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.Before Becky and John moved to Goldsboro in the late eighties to partner in the rejuvenation and expansion of Thompson Lubricants, Inc. She successfully helped her family in the closing of the family furniture business Bowden Furniture. John and Becky knew more lay ahead and forged to reshape and expand Thompson Lubricants as they became 'The Thompsons' of Goldsboro. Into a full bloom family and business, they grew. Charming everyone with the beginning of a beautiful family with Rebecca the eldest, the Mack aka "doodle bug" and finally the boys John and James born in Becky's beloved Eastern North Carolina. The family of six then took on Wayne Country Day School. Where she could often be seen watching over her many ducklings with great pride.Becky's family and friends will cherish memories of her indomitable, beautiful spirit. She was a leader on the tennis court and off. She was often that friend with a sunny but realistic approach helping you figure out your own woes while she confided hers. A master of English and American literature the teacher in her never died as she embraced teaching her children and all of us suggesting everything from her favorite Throeau or the latest best seller for an enjoyable beach read. As a teacher and as a mother and as a friend her thirst for knowledge, travel, life, cooking, friendships and family, she taught us all. Indomitable spirit barely covers her life and the gracious, kind beautiful generous spirit she always offered to everyone.No wonder she has left us during a pandemic and the first named Tropical Storm of 2020. Something about her would never have accepted to leave with a quiet exit.Visitation and Graveside services will be private on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, SC. A live link will be available to observe. A memorial service in Goldsboro will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in her honor to Meredith College, 3800 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27607 or by calling (919)-760-8411. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page in an effort to support social distancing.
